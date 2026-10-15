Maharashtra Councillor Nabbed For Bribery In Electrical Works Scheme

Discover how a BJP-nominated councillor in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.20 lakh bribe from an electrical contractor.

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Key Points A BJP-nominated councillor, Amol Vilasrao Gudeliwar, was arrested on Thursday in Gadchiroli for bribery.

Gudeliwar allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh as a 15% commission for electrical works under the 'Nagarotthan' scheme for 2025-26.

The contractor had previously paid Rs 30,000 on August 5, with Gudeliwar continuing to demand the remaining amount.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap, catching Gudeliwar red-handed while accepting Rs 1.20 lakh.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is being registered at Aheri police station.

A BJP-nominated councillor in Aheri Nagar Panchayat in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from an electrical contractor, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Amol Vilasrao Gudeliwar (40) had demanded Rs 3 lakh as commission for electrical works costing Rs 19.88 lakh undertaken as part of the 'Nagarotthan' scheme for 2025-26, he said.

Councillor Demanded Commission For Works

The contractor had installed additional service cables in Aheri across wards 1-10 and 11-17, an ACB release said.

"The work was completed within the stipulated 180 days, and the bills had been cleared. Gudeliwar claimed he had personally secured the projects through Gadchiroli District Planning Committee and demanded 15 per cent of the bill amount, approximately Rs 3 lakh, as commission," it said.

ACB Trap Leads To Arrest

While the contractor had paid him Rs 30,000 on August 5, Gudeliwar continued to demand the remaining Rs 2.70 lakh, the official said.

"The contractor approached the ACB. A trap was laid and Gudeliwar was nabbed red-handed while accepting Rs 1.20 lakh. The process of registering a case under Prevention of Corruption Act at Aheri police station is underway," the official said.