Dramatic Scenes As BJP Councillor Arrested Under KAAPA In Thiruvananthapuram

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram as BJP Councillor Sugathan was arrested under the stringent KAAPA, prompting police to fire into the air to control a protesting crowd, while his family alleges police brutality.

Key Points BJP Councillor Sugathan was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Police resorted to firing in the air to disperse a crowd, allegedly BJP workers, who obstructed the arrest.

Sugathan faces a fresh case for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers during the arrest.

His family denies the allegations, accusing police of excessive force and mistreatment during the arrest.

A BJP councillor facing preventive detention under the KAAPA was arrested following dramatic scenes in the state capital, with police resorting to firing in the air to disperse a crowd and prevent further violence, officials said on Wednesday. Sugathan, BJP councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was taken into custody late on Tuesday night from his residence after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in an alleged assault case linked to a temple festival.

Police Confrontation And Arrest Details

According to police, a team reached his house to execute a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) detention order when a group of people, allegedly BJP workers, surrounded the officers and attempted to obstruct the arrest. Amid the ensuing confrontation, the police had to fire into the air to disperse the crowd and ensure their own safety, following which Sugathan was overpowered and taken into custody, police said. Authorities later recorded his arrest, conducted a medical examination and shifted him to jail.

Police said Sugathan, who is accused in multiple criminal cases, had earlier been directed by a court to appear before the police but failed to do so. A fresh case was registered against Sugathan and four others in connection with the Tuesday night incident for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties. According to the new FIR, Sugathan allegedly pushed and attempted to assault the Vattiyoorkavu police inspector and a sub-inspector who were part of the arrest team. It said the other accused joined the attack, causing injuries to police personnel and hindering the execution of the detention order. Vattiyoorkavu Circle Inspector Vipin and Sub-Inspector Abhijith were injured in the clash.

Family Alleges Police Brutality

However, Sugathan's family denied the allegations and accused the police of using excessive force. Speaking to reporters, Sugathan's wife, Aswathy, alleged that police entered their house without any women personnel, assaulted her and intimidated their children. Aswathy also alleged that police attempted to take her into custody and that their eight-year-old child was pushed during the commotion. She maintained that Sugathan was not absconding and was under medical treatment for chickenpox at the time of the arrest.