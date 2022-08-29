News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP corporator, husband held for abducting infant from Mathura station

BJP corporator, husband held for abducting infant from Mathura station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 29, 2022 21:29 IST
The Government Railway Police have recovered a seven-month-old child, who was stolen from a platform of Mathura junction six days ago, officials said on Monday, and have arrested eight people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party corporator of Firozabad Municipal Corporation.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

"The arrested eight persons include two ANMs, a corporator of Firozabad Municipal Corporation, and her husband," Superintendent of Police Railways Mustaq Ahmad told reporters.

An infant named Sanjai was stolen at about 4 am on August 24 from platform number 8/9 while his parents were asleep, he said.

The infant was a son of one Radha, a resident of Parkham village under Farah Police Station in Mathura district, he said.

 

On the basis of the CCTV footage, six teams including a surveillance team and teams from Agra and Mathura were formed to work out the case, officials said.

They found that one Deep Kumar of Hathras, who sells 'heeng' on the station, had kidnapped the child from the platform.

According to the officials, the act was the work of an organised gang which includes two ANMs -- one posted in Hathras and the other in Firozabad.

These ANMs, or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, looked for couples bereft of a male child as potential buyers, officials said.

The child has been recovered, and handed over to his parents on Monday, they said.

The officials identified the accused as Prem Bihari and Dayavati, who run a private hospital in Hathras, Poonam and Vimlesh, the ANMs, and Deep Kumar, who stole the child, besides one Manjeet.

The child was purchased by corporator Vineeta Agrawal and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal for Rs 1.80 lakh, as they wanted to have a male child, though they had a girl child, officials added.

Firozabad Mayor Nutan Rathore confirmed that Vineeta Agarwal is a BJP corporator.

