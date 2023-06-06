BJP, Congress In Freebies Race In MP

'Elections in Madhya Pradesh have so far largely avoided freebies.'

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath celebrates the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls in Bhopal, May 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After its resounding victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, the Congress is planning to take on the same opponent in Madhya Pradesh on the issues that worked for the party in the southern state.

Corruption, price rise, unemployment, and crimes against women will be major factors for the party in the assembly polls, due in December.

Among these, corruption may be highlighted more than the rest.

Last year, a big scam came to light in the 'Take Home Ration and Free Food Scheme'. This was revealed in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

This is important because the women and child development department is under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who is visiting every corner of the state, recently said there was no limit to corruption in the present government.

Money is being channeled from the sub-engineer level to the chief minister's office, he said.

'Chouhan has declared assets worth Rs 9 crore in the (election) affidavit. Where did he acquire that?' asked Singh.

The nursing scam too will be an election issue for the Congress.

A petition was filed before the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court regarding forgery in nursing colleges.

Expressing displeasure, the high court had ordered action on granting recognition to nursing colleges with two to four rooms.

Since then, the recognition given to about 70 nursing colleges has been suspended.

There were 448 private nursing colleges in the state in 2018-2019, and the number increased to 667 during the pandemic.

Investigation showed more than 500 staff positions in 600 nursing colleges were fake.

These don't even have hospitals, leave alone buildings, and other basic resources and faculty.

"When we checked, we found everything on paper only," says Congress Spokesperson Anand Jat.

"In Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Kamal Nath, the Congress is moving forward on the twin agendas of faith and development," says Jat, adding, "Even in his government of 15 months, Kamal Nath tried to link religious tourism with economic aspects."

"This time too, the Congress is moving forward, keeping in mind the problems of farmers, women, and youth, as well as the beliefs of society."

"The party has decided candidates for 100 seats. In this election, the Congress can benefit from the BJP's in-fighting," says a source. "No one should be surprised if many BJP leaders, including sitting MLAs, appear in the fray on the Congress ticket."

Former minister Deepak Joshi, former chief minister Kailash Joshi's son, recently left the BJP and joined the Congress.

The Congress has made five promises to the electorate: Gas cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 1,500 for each woman 18 and above per month, 100 units of electricity free and another 200 units at half the rate, waiver for farmers' loans, and restoring the old pension scheme.

Political analyst Prabhu Pateria says the Congress might benefit from these because they appealed to voters.

"Elections in Madhya Pradesh have so far largely avoided freebies. But this time both the Congress and BJP are making such announcements."

Pateria said the BJP's in-fighting and anti-incumbency could work against the party.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a public meeting in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Till now the Congress was the party of satraps in Madhya Pradesh, but now the problem has erupted in the BJP also. The (Jyotiraditya) Scindia camp does not want any reduction in its privileges. Chouhan has his own base. State President V D Sharma and Central minister Narendra Singh Tomar are too big to ignore," says Pateria.

As far as ticket distribution is concerned, this time what the Congress is keeping in mind are candidates' chances of winning.

"We are entering this election with very strong organisational preparations," says Piyush Babele, Kamal Nath's media advisor. "Not recommendations, but only the ability to win will be considered in ticket distribution."

In the Gwalior-Chambal region, Babele says many BJP leaders were in touch with the Congress and they would join the party at a suitable time.

According to party sources, in the first phase candidates will be announced for those 70 seats where there is no major opposition.

Of the 70, about 60 are sitting MLAs.

Senior leaders who lost in 2018 will be kept on this list. Some big names who joined the Congress from the BJP can figure in it.

The decision on the remaining seats will be taken after feedback from Digvijaya Singh and the survey report of four observers appointed by the high command.

It is likely the organisation will get this report by August.