BJP chief leads counter-rally against INDIA bloc march

BJP chief Nitin Nabin strongly criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc's Delhi rally, accusing them of undermining constitutional institutions and highlighting the party's failure to apologise for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on its anniversary.

IMAGE: BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other leaders, joins the 'Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao' Padyatra at the Chandani Chowk area, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: @gupta_rekha/X/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP chief Nitin Nabin led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao padyatra' in Rohtak on Sunday to counter the INDIA bloc's Delhi rally.

Nabin criticised the Congress for protesting on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stating they should instead seek atonement and apologise.

He accused the Congress of blaming constitutional institutions out of frustration for not receiving a public mandate.

Nabin challenged Congress leaders to establish democracy within their own party by ending the 'rajtantra' centred around Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition INDIA bloc is holding the 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday lashed out at the Congress over the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s Delhi rally, saying it was targeting constitutional institutions out of frustration at not getting people's mandate, as he led a march in Hayana's Rohtak to counter the opposition campaign on the 'vote chori' charge.

BJP Counters INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Addressing 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao padyatra', Nabin said that instead of seeking atonement and offering an apology for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress has come out to protest on the anniversary of the killings in Delhi.

The opposition INDIA bloc is holding the 'Chalo Dilli' protest in the national capital as part of its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"The Congress party should have sought atonement and offered an apology for the acts committed against the Sikh brethren -- the massacres and the killings that took place on this very day in 1984.

"Instead, today, they have come out to stage a protest," the BJP president said.

He said that in a democratic system, the public gives a mandate to run the government, but as the Congress did not receive such a mandate, 'they are clearly feeling disappointed and frustrated and are blaming the constitutional institutions for this'.

Strengthening Democracy Amidst Opposition Criticism

Nabin told the participants in the march, "Every step you have taken during this padyatra has been a step toward strengthening democracy and the democratic forces."

"Today, we are strengthening the roots of democracy by taking out padyatra, while respecting people's mandate. People ask us that BJP is in power in Delhi and several other states; why is the need felt to save democracy," said Nabin, referring to the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao march.

"When the opposition disrespects people's mandate, NDA workers do the job of giving them the reply by becoming people's voice."

Recalling 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Nabin extended greetings to the people of Haryana on the occasion of the state's foundation day on November 1, but added that the day also holds painful memories.

"... I ask you, Rahul ji: when our Sikh brethren were being murdered and massacred, your father remarked that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes'. You ought to have felt remorse for the lives of the many Sikhs that were lost; you should have apologised for that. Yet, you have chosen to stage a protest today," he said.

"Today, I also want to ask them this: in a democratic system, the public gives a mandate to run the government. Since you did not receive such a mandate, you are clearly feeling disappointed and frustrated and you are blaming the constitutional institutions for this," said Nabin.

Challenge To Congress's Internal Democracy

Nabin dared the Congress leaders to 'first put an end to the rajtantra (monarchy) within the Congress centred around Rahul Gandhi' and establish democracy within their party.

BJP in-charge for Haryana Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Rashtriya Loktantrik Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta, other senior BJP leaders including O P Dhankar, Subhash Barala, Capt Abhimanyu and Mohan Lal Badoli, Haryana ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Arvind Sharma, along with a large number of party workers and locals participated in the march.