Rediff.com  » News » BJP chief Nadda holds hush-hush meet with top Catholic priests in Kerala

BJP chief Nadda holds hush-hush meet with top Catholic priests in Kerala

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 19:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda had a couple of days ago met a few top Catholic priests in Kottayam district of Kerala, sources said.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda shows oranges at the release of the BJP manifesto for the Manipur assembly election in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was a private meeting and no politics was discussed, the sources added.

"No politics were discussed. That was a sort of a private meeting," a highly placed source told PTI.

 

When asked about the political significance of the meeting, the source reiterated that there was nothing political but added that "yes we will reach out to everybody."

Another source said top priests of Kottayam and Changanassery archdioceses of the Catholic Church attended the meeting held at a place near Caritas hospital there.

Besides Nadda, a few top BJP leaders were also present, the sources said.

There was no official reaction from the church.

Nadda was in Kerala recently and participated in the inauguration of  a BJP district office in Kottayam. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
