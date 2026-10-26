BJP calls nationwide protests over Kharge's 'baap' remark, FIR filed

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi have ignited a controversy.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Bihar state president Rajesh Ram and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh being garland by supporters during the state-level celebration of the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Krishna Singh, at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna, October 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks.

Kharge's controversial comment, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega," was made on Sunday during an event in Patna.

The BJP will stage strong demonstrations across all state headquarters in the country.

A BJP worker in Bihar filed a police complaint against Kharge regarding his comments on Sunday evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outcry

Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark in response to an audience member's comment that "the prime minister would not go anywhere", during an event in Patna marking the birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

"In protest against the insulting, indecent, and offensive remarks made by the Congress national president in Patna regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, the BJP will stage strong demonstrations tomorrow (Monday) across all state headquarters in the country," the BJP said in a statement.

FIR Against Kharge

Meanwhile, a BJP worker in Bihar filed a police complaint against Kharge.

An officer at Kotwali police station in Patna said a complaint was submitted on Sunday evening regarding Kharge's comments.

"Since the incident occurred within the Gandhi Maidan police station area, we are transferring the complaint there," he said.