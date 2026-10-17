Keralam BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into KIIFB Irregularities

The BJP in Keralam is pushing for a CBI investigation into the alleged KIIFB scam, citing a lack of trust in the current UDF government's ability to conduct impartial probes into financial irregularities.

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Key Points The BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in KIIFB during the previous LDF regime.

Senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas accused the current UDF government of attempting to sabotage corruption cases, including those involving former CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Krishnadas stated that the BJP and the people of Keralam lack faith in investigations under the present Satheesan government.

An expert panel report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), tabled in the Assembly, pointed to corruption involving crores of rupees, a fact the Chief Minister himself admitted.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had said on Thursday that the panel flagged serious financial irregularities and huge financial liabilities within KIIFB.

The BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in KIIFB during the previous LDF regime, alleging that the party and the people of Keralam had no faith in investigations under the present UDF government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

BJP Alleges Sabotage In Corruption Probes

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas accused the Satheesan government of attempting to sabotage the CMRL-Exalogic corruption and hawala cases involving former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members, alleging a deal between the ruling Congress and the opposition CPI(M).

He said there was a possibility that the probe into the alleged KIIFB scam would also be undermined in a similar manner.

"That is why we demand a CBI probe into the KIIFB scam. The BJP and the people of Keralam have no faith in any investigation under the Satheesan government," he said.

KIIFB Irregularities Highlighted By Expert Panel

Krishnadas said the expert panel report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), tabled in the Assembly, had itself pointed to corruption involving crores of rupees. He also said that the chief minister himself had admitted to the irregularities.

However, the state government was yet to make its stand clear on the further action to be taken in the matter, he said.

Targeting the CPI(M), Krishnadas alleged that the Marxist party had spent the past 10 years claiming that KIIFB was ushering in revolutionary changes in the state.

"But, in reality, real estate dealings, collection of commissions and looting of the public exchequer were what went on under the guise of KIIFB. Nothing else happened," he alleged.

His remarks come amid a political row over a report by an expert panel headed by Sudha Pillai, which reviewed KIIFB, established during the previous LDF government's tenure.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had said on Thursday that the panel flagged serious financial irregularities, violations of rules and huge financial liabilities.

Describing KIIFB as a "separate empire", Satheesan had said the government would examine the report and decide on further action.