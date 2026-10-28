BJP bags four of 11 UP MLC seats, SP gets two

The BJP secures four key seats in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election results and the Samajwadi Party wins two, with ongoing counting shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP has won four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, with counting underway in others, as officials stated on Wednesday.

Key BJP victories include retaining the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat and winning the Lucknow Teachers' constituency, along with both Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut.

The Samajwadi Party secured two seats, including the Varanasi Teachers' constituency and the Agra-Aligarh Teachers' constituency, where candidate Akash Agrawal's alleged assault sparked controversy.

Disputes arose during counting for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division Teachers' constituency, leading to the removal of an official.

These MLC polls are considered a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition SP, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats and the Samajwadi Party has secured two, with counting underway in the remaining constituencies, officials said on Wednesday.

The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat, with its candidate Hari Singh Dhillon defeating SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes.

Returning Officer and Bareilly Division Commissioner Shambhu Kumar handed over the certificate of election to Dhillon late Tuesday night.

Kumar said that at the end of all five rounds of counting, Dhillon had received a total of 21,672 votes and Akhtar had secured 3,996 votes.

The BJP also won the Lucknow Teachers' constituency, where its candidate Umesh Dwivedi defeated SP's Sushil Kumar by 6,992 votes.

Dwivedi secured 13,179 votes against Kumar's 8,371, according to the declared results.

The BJP won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut.

According to an official, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal (Meerut Graduates' constituency) and Shri Chand Sharma (Meerut Teachers' constituency) were declared winners and certificates of election have been handed over to them.

BJP Secures Key Teachers' And Graduates' Seats

BJP candidate Manvendra Singh was leading in the Agra-Aligarh Graduates' constituency. The result is expected to be declared later in the day.

In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division Teachers' constituency, BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi was leading with 466 votes against his nearest rival, Independent candidate Rajiv Yadav, after the final round of counting.

Tripathi received 11,881 votes, while Rajiv Yadav received 11,415. SP's Sanjayan Tripathi stood third with 8,301 votes.

During the counting for this seat, disputes arose regarding the margin of votes and the procedures followed.

Candidates raised objections after 52 more votes were found in a ballot box from a booth in Mau than what was recorded in the official data.

Additional Commissioner of Ayodhya Ajay Saini was removed following a complaint from a candidate.

The administration asserted that the counting process is being conducted in accordance with the rules.

Samajwadi Party's Victories And Allegations

The Varanasi Teachers' constituency was won by Samajwadi Party's (SP) Lal Bihari Yadav.

SP MP from Chandauli Virendra Singh questioned the district administration over an alleged delay of around six hours in announcing the result.

In the Agra-Aligarh Teachers' constituency, SP candidate Akash Agrawal defeated BJP nominee Hari Kishore Tiwari. Agrawal was handed the certificate of election at the counting centre in Agra on Wednesday.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed victory for Agrawal and shared on X a video in which Agrawal was seen wearing a torn kurta, while his supporters alleged that he was assaulted.

"Let the BJP explain how the treatment meted out by its people to SP MLC candidate, Dr. Akash Agrawal, who is winning from Agra, can be justified," he said.

The former chief minister urged the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the President to immediately take cognisance of the matter.

Akhilesh Yadav said the entire society is deeply outraged by such 'inhumane treatment' and 'violence' against Agrawal.

"Even the Agrawal community has now realised that in truth, the BJP is no one's ally," he claimed.

Counting Updates And Political Stakes

After the fifth round of counting for the Allahabad-Jhansi division Graduates' seat election, SP's Mansingh Yadav had secured 27,157 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashok Rathore's 7,648 votes.

SP candidates were also in the lead in Varanasi and Lucknow Graduates' constituencies.

The counting of votes for the 11 Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, was held on Friday.

Implications For 2027 Assembly Elections

Coming ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the MLC polls are being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition SP.

Before the polls, the BJP held six of the 11 seats -- Agra, Meerut-Saharanpur and Lucknow Graduates' constituencies and Bareilly-Moradabad, Lucknow and Meerut-Saharanpur Teachers' constituencies.

The SP held three -- Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituencies and Varanasi Teachers' constituency.

The remaining two seats -- Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituencies -- were held by Independents.