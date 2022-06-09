News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP-backed independent enters Maharashtra council polls as 12th candidate

BJP-backed independent enters Maharashtra council polls as 12th candidate

Source: PTI
June 09, 2022 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party ally Sadabhau Khot on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the state legislative council as a BJP-backed independent candidate.

IMAGE: Sadabhau Khot files his nomination to the Maharashtra legislative council, Mumbai, June 9, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy, Sadabhau Khot on Twitter

The BJP, which has fielded five candidates of its own so far, extended its support to Khot.

With Khot's entry, there are now 12 candidates in the arena for the elections to the Upper House of the state legislature to be held on June 20.

 

BJP's state president Chandrakant Patil accompanied Khot when the latter filed his nomination here.

Khot was earlier a member of the legislative council. He is the founder of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, which had supported the erstwhile BJP-led government in the state. He was minister of state for agriculture in the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation that was in power between 2014 and 2019. 

Patil said, "Khot has filed his nomination as an independent candidate and our party has decided to extend support to him. He is a popular farmer leader in the state."

However, when asked, Patil refused to comment on the protest by the supporters of Pankaja Munde in Aurangabad earlier in the day  against the party's decision not to nominate her for the council polls. They raised slogans in support of Munde while heading towards the BJP office located in Osmanpura area of Aurangabad.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- have named two candidates each for the legislative council polls.

The 10 retiring members are legislative council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former minister Sadabhau Khot-- both allies of the BJP, Surjitsinh Thakur, Ravindra Phatak, and Sanjay Daund.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP denies council ticket for Pankaja Munde again
BJP denies council ticket for Pankaja Munde again
Shiv Sena drops seniors Desai, Raote for council polls
Shiv Sena drops seniors Desai, Raote for council polls
BJP ups the ante, fields 3 for RS from Maharashtra
BJP ups the ante, fields 3 for RS from Maharashtra
Siddaramaiah urges JD-S MLAs to vote for Cong
Siddaramaiah urges JD-S MLAs to vote for Cong
Kshama Bindu Marries Herself!
Kshama Bindu Marries Herself!
How India Can Tackle Security Challenges
How India Can Tackle Security Challenges
Russians Target Grain Silos In Ukraine
Russians Target Grain Silos In Ukraine
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP

Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP

BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls

BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances