rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Denied permission, BJP approaches SC to hold Rath Yatra in WB

Denied permission, BJP approaches SC to hold Rath Yatra in WB

December 24, 2018 14:05 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday approached the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing, has planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The BJP has challenged the Friday order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign ‘Save Democracy Rally’, which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

 

The apex court has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench’s order, an official of the Supreme Court Registry said.

The official said the petition is under scrutiny.

The BJP has sought an urgent hearing of its special leave petition.

The high court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar, on Friday send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The two judges’ bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government, challenging the Thursday order of the single judge.

The division bench also asked the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty to hear the case afresh to consider the intelligence inputs and dispose the matter expeditiously.

The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah from Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Decemebr 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9 and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, Justice Shampa Sarkar, Save Democracy Rally, Calcutta High Court
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use