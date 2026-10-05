BJP announces 8 names for RS election, drops Hardeep Puri

The Bharatiya Janata Party has officially declared its list of eight candidates, including minister Dharam Pal Singh, for the crucial upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, set to take place on October 16.

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was not on the list of candidates. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP has announced eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister Dharam Pal Singh is among the prominent candidates named by the party for the polls.

Elections for 12 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will be held on October 16.

Several sitting members from Uttar Pradesh, including BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders, are retiring.

A vacant Rajya Sabha seat, previously held by former UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, will also be filled.

The BJP on Monday announced the names of eight candidates, including minister Dharam Pal Singh, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The other seven candidates are Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar, a BJP statement said.

The names of these eight candidates have been approved by the BJP central election committee, it said.

Key Details Of The Upcoming Elections

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16.

These include 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, along with a bypoll to one seat from West Bengal. The terms of the sitting members from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand end on November 25.

Among the Rajya Sabha members retiring from Uttar Pradesh are BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, B L Verma, Seema Dwivedi and Hardeep Singh Puri, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam.

The Rajya Sabha seat held by former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has also been vacant since September 11, when his resignation took effect following his appointment as lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.