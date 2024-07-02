News
BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy

BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 11:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu receives a warm welcome on his arrival in Amaravati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy's place in Hyderabad.

“It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states,” said Naidu in the letter.

 

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

He said a face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to engage comprehensively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
