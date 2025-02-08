HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP ahead in Milkipur bypoll, DMK in Erode East

Source: PTI
February 08, 2025 10:55 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 18,754 votes over the Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad after seven rounds of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission website.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and other party MPs stage a protest in front of Makar Dwar against the Election Commission over the conduct of the Milkipur assembly by-elections, at Parliament House, New Delhi, February 6, 2025 Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh bypoll was necessitated after the SP's Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year.

While the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP.

In the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s V C Chandhirakumar was leading by 6756 votes over the Naam Tamizhar Katchi’s M K Seethalakshmi in February 5 by-election after one round of counting on Saturday.

The counting began at 8 am at a government college at Chithode in Erode district.

On Wednesday, the assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 67.97 per cent.

There are 46 candidates, including 44 independents, in the fray and the contest is only between the ruling DMK's Chandhirakumar and NTK’s Seethalakshmi.

Opposition parties, including the main opposition AIADMK, have boycotted the polls.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan last year.

Source: PTI
