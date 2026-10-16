BJP Accuses Karnataka Congress Of Rs 14.95 Crore Ambedkar Corp Fraud

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has exposed an alleged Rs 14.95 crore fraud within the Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, accusing the Karnataka Congress government of systematically looting funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

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Key Points BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday accused the Karnataka Congress government of a Rs 14.95 crore fraud in the Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation.

This alleged scam follows a previous "Rs 187 crore loot" in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Ashoka referred to an ED press release dated October 14, which detailed the siphoning of funds through fake current accounts, forged documents, and premature closure of fixed deposits.

The ED's investigation was initiated based on an FIR by CBI, Anti-Corruption Branch, Bengaluru, under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ashoka demanded answers from Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership regarding the alleged plundering of Dalit welfare funds.

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of corruption over an alleged fraud to the tune of Rs 14.95 crore in the Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation.

He alleged that first it was the "Rs 187 crore loot in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation", and now it is the "Dr B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation".

BJP Alleges Massive Financial Fraud

In a social media post on 'X', the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly referred to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) press release dated October 14, claiming that it exposes yet another massive financial fraud under the Karnataka Congress Government.

"Over Rs 14.95 crore belonging to the Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation (ADCL) was siphoned off through fake current accounts, forged documents, and premature closure of fixed deposits," he alleged, tagging Rahul Gandhi and asking, "Is this what he calls 'Nyay' (Justice)?

According to the ED press release, shared by Ashoka on his X handle, the central agency has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Bangalore, on October 5 against five accused.

ED Investigation Underway

ED's investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, Anti-Corruption Branch, Bengaluru under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which are scheduled offences under the PMLA, 2002, it said.

Ashoka hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that while he lectures the nation on social justice, the Congress Government in Karnataka is "systematically looting" funds meant for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"First, Rs 187 crore designated for the Valmiki ST community vanished into thin air, and now funds dedicated to Dalit development under Dr B R Ambedkar's name have been laundered," he alleged.

The BJP leader demanded that Rahul Gandhi must answer to the people of Karnataka and questioned why there was utter silence from the Congress leadership when the state treasury and Dalit welfare funds are allegedly being plundered under their watch.

Ashoka warned that the BJP in Karnataka will not rest until every single person involved in these scams is brought to justice.

"We demand immediate accountability and full transparency for the people of Karnataka," he added.