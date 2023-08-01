News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJD to oppose no-trust vote, support Delhi services bill

BJD to oppose no-trust vote, support Delhi services bill

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Biju Janata Dal will support the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance and oppose the no-confidence motion proposed by various opposition parties against the government, the party's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Photograph: PTI Photo

The decision of Odisha's ruling party will help the Modi government at the Centre move closer to the halfway mark in Rajya Sabha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance does not have full majority on its own.

 

The BJD has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Patra told PTI that his party has decided to support the bill on the Delhi services issue and it will also oppose the no-confidence motion.

Around 109 MPs comprising those from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA and some Independents such as Kapil Sibal are expected to vote against the bill, a senior leader said.

However, this will still be short of the halfway mark of 120 if all 238 existing members vote that day. The full strength of the House is 243 but there are some vacancies.

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 have a presence in Rajya Sabha and have 101 MPs collectively. Besides this bloc, the BRS (seven MPs) is also likely to vote against the bill while the YSR Congress (nine MPs) may back it.

The ruling NDA has 100 MPs in the Upper House while it will bank on nominated members and Independents, as well as other non-aligned parties that have voted with them in the past on various issues. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Vajpayee moved a no-trust motion against Indira
When Vajpayee moved a no-trust motion against Indira
Numbers stacked against Oppn in no-trust vote but...
Numbers stacked against Oppn in no-trust vote but...
No-trust vote against Modi govt defeated 325-126
No-trust vote against Modi govt defeated 325-126
Patna HC rejects pleas challenging Bihar caste survey
Patna HC rejects pleas challenging Bihar caste survey
Paytm's Q1 earnings may be a blip; analysts positive
Paytm's Q1 earnings may be a blip; analysts positive
Stalin asks Manipur CM if TN can send aid to camps
Stalin asks Manipur CM if TN can send aid to camps
Powell to lead, as Hope, Thomas return for India T20Is
Powell to lead, as Hope, Thomas return for India T20Is
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No-trust motion debate on Aug 8, Modi to reply on...

No-trust motion debate on Aug 8, Modi to reply on...

Despite opposition, Pawar shares stage with Modi

Despite opposition, Pawar shares stage with Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances