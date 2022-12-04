News
Bizarre! Twin sisters marry same man in Maharashtra

Bizarre! Twin sisters marry same man in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 04, 2022 16:10 IST
In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai who are IT professionals married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Twin sisters with their husband. Photograph: Twitter

Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint, a non-cognisable offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

 

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals.

The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage.

The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
