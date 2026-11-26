India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has launched a comprehensive nationwide drive to test packaged drinking water quality, intensifying scrutiny across the country following a recent prosecution sanction against Bisleri International for unsafe samples.

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Key Points FSSAI is conducting a nationwide drive to collect and test packaged drinking water samples, with results anticipated in one to two months.

The regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found unsafe due to non-compliant bromate limits and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani stated on Wednesday that the enforcement activities are aimed at ensuring compliance and safeguarding consumer interests, not creating panic.

The current drive is part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts, which in the last year have covered dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, and various beverages.

FSSAI has urged food companies to comply with regulations, set up in-house testing, and avoid misleading claims on labels and advertisements.

Food regulator FSSAI is collecting packaged drinking water samples across the country, and their lab testing for quality will be completed in one to two months, its CEO Rajit Punhani said on Wednesday, while asserting that enforcement activities are to ensure compliance and not create panic.

Nationwide Quality Check Underway

He said the regulator, in the past year, has undertaken enforcement activities for many food as well as beverage products, and added that it would soon start inspection of 'packaging materials' used for food items.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has widened the scope of its scrutiny after a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water failed the lab test. The regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International.

According to sources, the FSSAI has written to state food commissioners and its regional directors to step up surveillance, inspection and sampling of 'Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water'. It also asked them to take action against companies in case of non-compliance.

When asked about its enforcement drive against packaged drinking water, Punhani said, "We are in the process. The process has started. We are doing it all over the country."

On the timeline for results, he said, "It's a very big country. So I think it will take at least a month or two."

The CEO said the drive on packaged drinking water is not for any particular reason but part of the FSSAI efforts to safeguard consumers' interests by ensuring safe food.

"There is no particular reason. If you notice, in the last year, we have taken up, one by one, a lot of things. We have done dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks. Water is also part of that process," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

Punhani highlighted that FSSAI has taken action against misleading advertisements as well as claims on labelling of food products.

Bisleri Prosecution Details Emerge

Asked about when the regulator will start legal process against Bisleri International, Punhani said it is a "normal routine thing, and it will happen".

On Sunday, through a social media post, FSSAI informed that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator had said.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

On Monday, Bisleri International asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.

FSSAI Urges Industry Compliance

Sending out a strong message, the FSSAI CEO said the regulator's enforcement actions against companies are not meant to spread panic but to ensure compliance with the law.

He asked food companies to fully comply with FSSAI regulations and suggested they set up in-house testing mechanisms to ensure high product quality.

He told Food Business Operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies to ensure there are no misleading claims on product labels and no misleading advertisements.

In its letter to state food commissioners,the FSSAI said that the details of inspections, samples lifted and corresponding test reports should be recorded in the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) to facilitate effective monitoring and periodic review.

Regulatory Framework for Packaged Water

In November 2024, FSSAI classified packaged drinking water and mineral water under 'High-Risk Food Categories'. This order was issued after omitting the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirement for 'packaged drinking water and mineral water'.

FSSAI prescribed a testing scheme for 'packaged drinking water and mineral water' in December 2025.