India's food safety watchdog, FSSAI, has initiated prosecution against Bisleri International after its packaged drinking water was deemed "unsafe" due to chemical non-compliance.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bisleri on Facebook

Key Points FSSAI on Sunday sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International for its packaged drinking water being found "unsafe".

A regulatory sample of Bisleri's water was non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits and later found to contain polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The findings from both initial analysis and a referral food laboratory established violations under the FSS Act, 2006.

FSSAI has also sanctioned prosecution against other companies, including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd and Asha Confectionery, this calendar year.

The regulator has intensified enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs), e-commerce companies, and makers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Food regulator FSSAI on Sunday said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International, as it found its sample of packaged drinking water "unsafe".

In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

Bisleri Water Found Unsafe

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

Upon appeal by the the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law. Hence, the FSSAI said it has granted sanction to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

Broader FSSAI Enforcement Actions

Through social media post, FSSAI said it has sanctioned prosecution against few other companies including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery.

The regulator has suspended the licence of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for non-compliance of rules and regulations.

FSSAI has also issued a product recall order against Asha Confectionery. The company has been asked to withdraw pre-pack chocolate filled cookies as they were found unsafe.

During this calendar year, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and also e-commerce companies.

The regulator has also cracked down against energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers.