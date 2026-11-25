The ministry of external affairs has issued a show-cause notice to Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das over passport discrepancies, leading to his being stopped from travelling to the UK for an Oxford University event and prompting a legal challenge in the Delhi High Court.

IMAGE: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das was issued a show-cause notice by the MEA on Wednesday regarding discrepancies in his passport's place of birth.

Das was stopped at Delhi airport immigration from boarding a flight to London for an Oxford University event on Tuesday.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice on Monday, asking Das to respond within seven days.

Das has approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent his travel abroad.

Das alleged on Monday night that the government prevented his travel to stop him from addressing students at foreign universities.

Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das has been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, amid a controversy over his being stopped from flying to the UK for an Oxford University event.

MEA Notice Over Passport Discrepancies

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on Monday, and he has been asked to respond to it within seven days.

Jaiswal's remarks at his regular media briefing came in response to a question in the face of Das's allegations that he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom to attend the event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement."

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling abroad.

Legal Challenge And Official Statements

"Let me say that the passport application provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant," the MEA spokesperson said.

"If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a show cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view," he said.

"Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Saurav Das on November 23 seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth," he added.

It is learnt that Das was issued the passport by the RPO Chennai and some discrepencies relating to his birth place have been noticed.

Jaiswal said Das was also advised not to use the passport until he submits the response to the notice.

Saurav Das Alleges Government Interference

Das said he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before he could board his flight to London.

"I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me. No LOC, no prohibition by any authority from letting me travel. I am seeking listing of a fresh petition today. I can still make it to the United Kingdom on November 27, which is where my arrangements are," Das's counsel submitted in the High Court.

He said the flight is on Thursday. "Let it be (heard) tomorrow," the bench responded.

In a social media post on Monday night, Das alleged that the government stopped him from travelling to the UK to prevent him from addressing the students at foreign universities.

"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," he said.

"Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!," he alleged.

Das was scheduled to take a flight to London at 1 AM on Tuesday.