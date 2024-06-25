News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Birla's challenger's election was cancelled in 2009, restored by SC

Birla's challenger's election was cancelled in 2009, restored by SC

Source: PTI
June 25, 2024 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kodikunnil Suresh, the Opposition's pick for the Lok Sabha speaker who will go up against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Om Birla, is a Congress veteran, an eight-term MP and one whose election in 2009 was declared invalid by the Kerala high court before being restored by the Supreme Court.

Birla is seeking a second term as the speaker of the lower house of Parliament.

Suresh, 66, won from the Mavelikkara (SC) constituency in Kerala with a margin of just 10,000 votes.

His first name is derived from Kodikunnil, in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was born on June 4, 1962.

 

Suresh was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and then again in the 1991, 1996 and 1999 elections. He lost the polls in 1998 and 2004.

In 2009, he won again but his victory was challenged by his nearest rival who alleged that Suresh, then a five-time MP, produced a fake caste certificate and that he was a Christian.

The Kerala high court had declared his election invalid but the decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Allowing the election petition of defeated candidate A S Anil Kumar of the CPI and two others, the high court had ruled that Suresh was not a member of the 'Cheramar' community and thereby, not a Scheduled Caste.

The court also held that he was "disqualified" to contest from the Mavelikkara constituency as it is reserved for Schedule Castes.

It found that Suresh had produced contradictory caste certificates issued by tehsildars of Kottarakara and Nedumangad.

Suresh, who first entered the Lok Sabha in 1989 from Adoor and subsequently thrice from the same constituency in 1991, 1996 and 1999, was declared elected from Mavelikkara with a margin of 48,046 votes in the 2009 election.

Adoor ceased to be a Lok Sabha constituency after delimitation.

At that time, Suresh had blamed some sections within his party and Opposition parties for filing the case which he saw as a conspiracy.

The Congress leadership, however, stood behind him.

Suresh, who has an LLB degree, again won in 2014, 2019 and the just-concluded 2024 elections.

He has been a member of several parliamentary committees and has served as the Congress state unit president for Kerala in the past. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1
'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1
Modi begins new Parliament session with swipe at Oppn
Modi begins new Parliament session with swipe at Oppn
'Doubts About Longevity Of Modi Govt'
'Doubts About Longevity Of Modi Govt'
'Nitish Could Come Back To INDIA'
'Nitish Could Come Back To INDIA'
'No application of mind': HC stays Kejriwal's bail
'No application of mind': HC stays Kejriwal's bail
As K'taka ministers seek 3 more dy CMs, DKS says...
As K'taka ministers seek 3 more dy CMs, DKS says...
Djokovic to play Wimbledon only if...
Djokovic to play Wimbledon only if...
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Speaker: It's Birla vs Suresh as govt outreach fails

Speaker: It's Birla vs Suresh as govt outreach fails

Oppn protests in Parl with Constitution copies in hands

Oppn protests in Parl with Constitution copies in hands

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances