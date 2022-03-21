News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biren Singh sworn in as Manipur CM for 2nd time

Biren Singh sworn in as Manipur CM for 2nd time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 21, 2022 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader N Biren Singh was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Singh, along with five cabinet ministers, were administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Singh for assuming the charge for a second straight term.

"Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years," Modi tweeted.

 

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had on Sunday handed over a letter to Ganesan, stating that Singh was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.

The governor then invited Singh to form the next government in Manipur.

The five cabinet ministers who took oath along with Singh were Thongam Bishwajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen -- all from the BJP -- and Awngbow Newmai from the Naga People's Front.

Two political parties, the Janata Dal-United with six members, and the Kuki People's Alliance with two members and one independent, "extended their unconditional support to the BJP", the Raj Bhavan had said in a statement on Sunday.

Following this, the BJP-led government's strength rose to 41, a two thirds majority in the 60-member Manipur assembly.

After a legislature party meeting in Imphal on Sunday, Sitharaman, who was sent to the northeastern state as central observer, said Singh was unanimously chosen by the BJP's state legislature party as its leader.

The legislature party's meeting and announcement followed 10 days of uncertainty since the assembly poll results were announced, with rivals Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders in what was seen as part of a hectic lobbying exercise by competing camps, despite denials of differences.

The BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections.

In the 2017 polls, although the BJP had won only 21 seats, it managed to lure MLAs from the Congress, which clinched 28 seats, and Biren Singh was sworn in as the first-ever BJP chief minister in Manipur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
Kejriwal takes dig at BJP on 4 states' govt formation
Kejriwal takes dig at BJP on 4 states' govt formation
'Results are endorsement of communal regime in UP'
'Results are endorsement of communal regime in UP'
Punjab cabinet: Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance
Punjab cabinet: Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance
Photographer Danish Siddiqui's parents to sue Taliban
Photographer Danish Siddiqui's parents to sue Taliban
Swiss Open: Sen withdraws, Sindhu searches for touch
Swiss Open: Sen withdraws, Sindhu searches for touch
Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Suspense continues over next Goa, U'khand CMs

Suspense continues over next Goa, U'khand CMs

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances