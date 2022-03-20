News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term

Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 20, 2022 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Sunday announced that N Biren Singh would remain the chief minister of the northeastern state of Manipur for a second term.

Sitharaman, has been sent to Manipur as central observer by the Bharatiya Janata Party party said Singh was unanimously chosen by party's state legislature party as their leader.

The legislature party's meeting and announcement follows 10 days of uncertainty since the results were announced with rival leaders Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders in what was seen as part of a hectic lobbying exercise by rival camps, despite denials of differences.

 

Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the co-observer, arrived at Imphal earlier Sunday to attend the meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also flew in for the crucial meet.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'The Kashmir Files' creates row in New Zealand
'The Kashmir Files' creates row in New Zealand
Soon, daily essential items may cost up to 10% more
Soon, daily essential items may cost up to 10% more
Pak 'playing to win' 3rd Test while Aus go unchanged
Pak 'playing to win' 3rd Test while Aus go unchanged
Gold ETFs log Rs 248-cr outflow in Feb
Gold ETFs log Rs 248-cr outflow in Feb
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How BJP Won UP

How BJP Won UP

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances