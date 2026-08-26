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Bird strike on overhead wires disrupts Mumbai Harbour Line trains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt August 26, 2026 17:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A bird strike caused a temporary disruption to Mumbai's crucial Harbour line train services at Kharghar station, leading to OHE tripping and brief commuter panic.

Mumbai Local Train

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai's Harbour line train services faced disruption due to a bird strike. 
  • A bird got stuck in a train's pantograph, causing overhead equipment (OHE) to trip at Kharghar station.
  • The incident led to smoke and brief panic among commuters.
  • The railway staff quickly resolved the issue, restoring services within minutes.
  • Some trains experienced minor delays following the OHE tripping.

Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour line were disrupted for some time on Wednesday afternoon after a bird got stuck in the pantograph of a train, leading to the tripping of overhead equipment (OHE) at the Kharghar railway station, officials said.

The incident occurred at 2.08 pm when a suburban train was entering the Kharghar railway station, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

The train was detained for some time due to the OHE tripping, he said.

 

Quick Response Restores Services

Commuters said smoke emanated from the pantograph of the train's third unit following the incident, creating panic among passengers at the station.

Railway staff immediately reached the spot and carried out the necessary repairs, following which train movement resumed around 2.15 pm, officials said.

"The OHE tripping was caused after a bird came into contact with the pantograph," Nila said, adding that some trains were delayed due to the incident.

Harbour line local trains operate primarily between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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