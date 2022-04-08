News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, in apparent retaliation to which nine persons were burnt to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the killings of the nine people at Bogtui village.

Prayers were made before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Bhadu Sheikh as well, claiming that the two incidents were interlinked.

 

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, ordered the transfer of the murder case of Sheikh from the state police to the CBI for the purpose of a complete investigation.

The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.

The state DGP had on March 22 said that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat.

The place of the murder of Sheikh is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Silence Of Death In Bogtui Village
Silence Of Death In Bogtui Village
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Will There Be Justice For The Families?
Will There Be Justice For The Families?
Insurance: Entry cap for new players may be removed
Insurance: Entry cap for new players may be removed
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
When Didi Speaks...
When Didi Speaks...
'Why Is There No Accountability In The Congress'
'Why Is There No Accountability In The Congress'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Birbhum Killings: Politician-Police-Criminal Nexus

Birbhum Killings: Politician-Police-Criminal Nexus

Birbhum killings: 'What will happen when cops leave'

Birbhum killings: 'What will happen when cops leave'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances