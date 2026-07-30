Birbhum cash haul rises to Rs 28 cr, stone trader at large

In a significant crackdown on alleged illegal mining, West Bengal police have seized a massive Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold from the residence of absconding stone trader Tullu Mondal's manager and brother-in-law in Birbhum, leading to his arrest and intensifying the probe into organised crime.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal police recovered Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold from the residence of Minar Mondal, manager and brother-in-law of absconding stone trader Tullu Mondal.

Minar Mondal has been arrested and is expected to be produced before a local court, while Tullu Mondal remains absconding since May's assembly poll results.

The seized gold includes 14 bars of 1 kg each and 10 biscuits of 100 grams each, valued at approximately Rs 21.5 crore.

Tullu Mondal, also known as Mohd Nazibuddin, is linked to the stone quarrying business and has been described as a 'sand mafia' operator by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Police suspect the seized cash represents revenue siphoned off from government coffers, and the investigation is ongoing to trace the money's source and identify other individuals involved.

Police on Thursday arrested the manager and brother-in-law of absconding stone trader Tullu Mondal, following a night-long search operation during which they recovered Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold from his residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district, in one of the state's biggest seizures of suspected illegally amassed assets in recent years.

"We have recovered Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold. Tullu Mondal's manager and brother-in-law Minar Mondal has been apprehended. His house has been sealed," Birbhum SP VR Bhundesh told reporters.

Ongoing Investigation and Seizures

Meanwhile, police, accompanied by central forces, reached the residence of Tullu Mondal, where a search operation was likely to be carried out. Central forces were deployed outside the premises, while a team of police personnel was seen entering the house.

He has been absconding since the declaration of assembly poll results in May. Till Wednesday evening, Rs 20 crore had been recovered from Minar Mondal's residence.

Several metal trunks were used to transport the seized cash from the premises after the counting process was completed.

The money was initially taken to Mohammad Bazar police station in sealed condition and is likely to be deposited in a bank, police sources said.

Police said they recovered 14 gold bars weighing 1 kg each and 10 gold biscuits of 100 grams each, valued at around Rs 21.5 crore at current market prices, from Minar's two-storey residence at Deucha village.

Arrest and Political Reactions

Minar, who was detained along with his son during Wednesday's raid, was formally arrested on Thursday morning and is expected to be produced before a local court.

According to police, Tullu Mondal, alias Mohd Nazibuddin, has substantial interests in Birbhum's stone quarrying business and has been described by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as a 'sand mafia' operator.

The recovery comes amid a wider crackdown on alleged illegal mining and revenue leakages in Birbhum, a district long under the scanner over allegations of illegal quarrying and organised crime linked to the stone trade.

Tullu had figured in the CBI probe into the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

In August 2022, the agency searched several of his properties, office and godown in the Mohammad Bazar area of the district.

The Enforcement Directorate later summoned him to Delhi for questioning in November that year.

Police suspect a substantial portion of the cash represented revenue allegedly siphoned off instead of being deposited into government coffers.

The investigation is continuing to trace the source of the money and identify other persons linked to the alleged racket.

Adhikari on Wednesday had hailed the operation as a major crackdown on the 'sand mafia' and reiterated his government's 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption and organised crime.

He had claimed that intensified enforcement had sharply increased revenue collections from Birbhum's stone quarrying sector after the BJP assumed office in the state.

Responding to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said that while those responsible for such crimes should not be spared, the government should also investigate political leaders who had allegedly patronised such activities.

Family's Defence

Speaking to reporters, Minar's wife claimed that neither she nor her husband knew what was inside the trunks from which cash and gold were recovered.

She alleged that the absconding stone trader, Tullu Mondal, had left the locked metal trunks at their house a few years ago, telling the family they contained documents.

She claimed that though the keys remained with Tullu Mondal, the family never opened the trunks.

"We came to know about the cash and gold only after police opened the trunks on Wednesday. My husband did not know anything, yet he has been arrested," she claimed.

She also denied that the seized cash belonged to the family, saying they had 'nothing' and survived on Minar's modest government pension after he left his job with the North Bengal State Transport Corporation.

The woman said the family's house had been sealed by police and that she would now move to a relative's residence.