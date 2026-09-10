Bipasha Basu flags worms in food packet, tags Tukaram Mundhe

Actress Bipasha Basu has brought critical attention to food safety concerns after discovering tiny worms in a newly opened food container, prompting her to appeal directly to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for urgent action amidst rising consumer complaints.

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu flags worms in food packet, seeks FDA action. Photograph: @bipashabasu/Instagram

Key Points Bipasha Basu shared a video showing tiny worms in a newly opened food container, tagging Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for intervention.

The incident highlights growing concerns over food hygiene, adulteration, and product quality, frequently raised by consumers and public figures on social media.

Actress Shweta Tiwari also recently reported finding a cockroach in a quick-commerce delivery, similarly appealing to Commissioner Mundhe.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has gained public attention for his stringent enforcement of food-safety standards across Maharashtra, leading to actions against violators.

Bipasha Basu is also preparing for her acting comeback in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie after a prolonged break focused on motherhood.

Actress Bipasha Basu has raised concerns over food safety and the quality of packaged food after claiming that she found several tiny worms inside a newly opened food container.

The actress took to social media to share her experience and sought the intervention of Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

In a video shared online, Bipasha showed the contents of the packet and pointed towards what appeared to be tiny worms inside.

Expressing her shock, the actress said, "This isoporous is full of small worms. Tiny, tiny worms. The new dabba that we have opened. These are the worms inside. Full of worms."

Public Appeal for Food Safety

The incident prompted Bipasha to directly tag FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has emerged as a prominent figure in Maharashtra's food-safety enforcement efforts.

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu pointing out worms in the food container.. Photograph: @bipashabasu/Instagram

Along with tagging Mundhe, Bipasha wrote, "You are our only hope. So we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase."

Her post comes at a time when concerns over food hygiene, adulteration and the quality of products delivered to consumers have increasingly been highlighted on social media.

Several consumers and public figures have used social media to draw the attention of food-safety authorities to alleged lapses.

Similar Incidents and FDA Action

Bipasha's complaint comes shortly after actress Shweta Tiwari raised a similar concern involving a quick-commerce delivery.

Last month, Shweta took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience after claiming that she found a cockroach in an order delivered through Swiggy Instamart.

Sharing videos of the incident, Shweta said, "We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, who along with Red Bull also delivered a cockroach to us."

In another video, the actress directly addressed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and asked him to take note of the issue. She said, "So should we tag Mundhe Ji? Tukaram Mundhe Ji, they are delivering cockroach to us. Where are you? Please pay attention."

The posts by both actresses have once again brought attention to food-safety concerns associated with packaged products and quick-commerce deliveries.

While social media has provided consumers with a platform to report such incidents publicly, complaints involving food quality are ultimately subject to investigation by the relevant authorities.

Tukaram Mundhe's Enforcement Efforts

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has attracted considerable public attention in recent weeks for his efforts to enforce food-safety standards across Maharashtra.

Citizens have increasingly been tagging him on social media when raising concerns about food hygiene, adulteration and alleged violations by food establishments.

Mundhe and the food-safety authorities have taken action against establishments accused of violating prescribed norms.

The FDA has also suspended multiple food joint licences as part of its enforcement measures and has carried out inspections of warehouses operated by quick-commerce companies.

The administration has also directed schools and college canteens to make changes to their menus and comply with food-safety requirements.

These measures have contributed to Mundhe becoming a frequently tagged government official whenever consumers encounter alleged food-safety violations.

Bipasha's post is now likely to add further public attention to the issue, particularly as concerns about the quality and safety of food products remain a major issue for consumers.

Bipasha Basu's Acting Comeback

Away from the food-safety controversy, Bipasha Basu is also preparing for her return to acting after a prolonged break from the screen.

The actress will soon be seen in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie.

The project marks an important return for Bipasha, who has largely stayed away from acting in recent years following the birth of her daughter, Devi, in 2022.

Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, welcomed their daughter in November 2022. Since then, the actress has largely focused on motherhood and family life, making her return to the screen a much-awaited development for her fans.

Bipasha's last theatrical release was the horror thriller Alone, which arrived in cinemas in 2015.

She later made her most recent screen appearance in the OTT thriller series Dangerous, which was released in 2020.

Her upcoming collaboration with Hansal Mehta therefore marks her return to acting after a considerable gap.

Details about her role and the film's release are expected to generate further interest as the project progresses.

For now, however, Bipasha's latest social media post has put the spotlight on an issue far removed from cinema -- the importance of food safety and the need for consumers to receive products that meet basic hygiene and quality standards.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff