Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Sidda, Shivakumar amid Bengaluru infra row

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali, official sources said.

IMAGE: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Karnataka deputy DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, October 21, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy DK Shivakumar on X

Shaw has been critical of Bengaluru's infrastructure woes by highlighting them through her social media posts, and has been repeatedly urging the state government to intervene.

"Biocon chief Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw visited Cauvery (CM's official residence) and wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Diwali. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was present on the occasion," the CM's office said in a statement.

Shah met Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, the Deputy CM's office said.

The state government has come under criticism over the poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene.

Faced with mounting criticism from industry leaders, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru development, had recently urged them to stop "hurting" the city and the state that have contributed to their growth.

Stating that the government was making all efforts to fix the issues, he had appealed to industry leaders not to forget their "roots"'--Bengaluru, Karnataka, and its people--and asked them to be patient, stressing that "there is a limitation for everything."

With the deputy CM subsequently alleging that she and Mohandas Pai had some "personal agenda", as they did not raise any issues relating to Bengaluru infrastructure during the BJP regime, Shaw, rejecting it, had posted on 'X', "Not true. Both T V Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear, clean up and restore roads.