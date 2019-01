January 08, 2019 14:43 IST

The government on Tuesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward section in the general category.

The bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the bill in the House amid protests by Samajwadi Party.