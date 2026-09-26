Bijapur Teacher Held In Rajasthan For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor

Discover how a computer teacher from a Chhattisgarh residential school was apprehended in Rajasthan following allegations of sexually harassing a minor girl, leading to a significant POCSO case and state-level intervention.

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Key Points A computer teacher from a Bijapur residential school was arrested in Rajasthan for alleged sexual harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused, Devendra Kumar Dahiya, was apprehended by a special investigation team (SIT) using technical intelligence.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had directed a thorough probe and strict action in the matter.

A teacher accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl at a government residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was arrested in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

Teacher Apprehended After SIT Formation

The accused, Devendra Kumar Dahiya, works as a computer teacher at an Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya. He was brought to Bijapur from Rajasthan on transit remand, said Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Aman Jha.

The girl, accompanied by her mother, had lodged a complaint on September 12, he said.

According to the complaint, Dahiya (34) allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 7, 2025, and attempted to misbehave with her on several other occasions, which she resisted, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Following directions from Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to trace and arrest Dahiya, he said.

Two teams were sent to Rajasthan and Haryana to locate him. Based on technical intelligence, police took him into custody in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, he said.

After the matter came to light, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had directed the Bijapur district collector and superintendent of police to conduct a thorough probe and take strict action.