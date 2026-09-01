Bihar's 6-yr-old protester ends sit-in after meeting Pappu Yadav

Six-year-old Aditya Kumar, who gained internet fame for his protests, has ended his sit-in in Patna after Independent MP Pappu Yadav assured him of justice against alleged police excesses on his parents.

IMAGE: Independent MP Pappu Yadav visited Aditya Kumar at the protest site at Patna's Gardanibagh area on Monday night. Photograph: @pappuyadavjapl/X

Key Points Six-year-old Aditya Kumar ended his protest in Patna after Independent MP Pappu Yadav's intervention.

The boy was protesting alleged police excesses against his parents during a BPSC exam agitation.

Pappu Yadav assured the boy he would take the matter to court, even the apex court if necessary.

Aditya Kumar had previously joined BPSC aspirants' protests and became an internet sensation.

The boy expressed his determination to continue the fight for justice through legal channels.

A six-year-old boy, who was protesting here for the last two days over alleged police excesses against his parents, ended his sit-in after Independent MP Pappu Yadav assured him of justice.

Yadav visited the protest site at Patna's Gardanibagh area on Monday night and said he would take the matter to the court, after which the boy, Aditya Kumar, announced the end of his demonstration.

Boy's Determination And Public Support

"This is not my defeat. My fight will continue in the court. Independent MP Pappu Yadav has assured us that he would support us," the minor said.

The boy became an internet sensation after joining the protests led by Bihar Public Service Commission exam aspirants on August 25, during which they intended to gherao Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence over various demands, including a single-tier test for Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

The boy had started the sit-in on Sunday in Gardanibagh area over alleged police excesses against his parents and said that he would 'break the pride of the government just as Dashrath Manjhi chiselled through the mountain'.

Pappu Yadav's Pledge For Justice

Describing Yadav as 'messiah of the poor', the boy said, "He is like my father. He had ensured my admission in school when times were tough, so I had to end the sit-in on his insistence."

Yadav said the boy was fighting for students of the country and for his parents, adding that he would take up the matter to the apex court, if needed.

Kumar charged the Centre and the Samrat Choudhary-led government in the state with committing alleged police excesses against student protesters during the BPSC agitation.