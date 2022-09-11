News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar varsity orders probe as admit cards show photos of PM, Dhoni

Bihar varsity orders probe as admit cards show photos of PM, Dhoni

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2022 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan have been found on admit cards issued by a university in the state.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: PIB India

The examinees happen to be BA part III students of colleges based at Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.

 

"A serious note has been taken of the anomalies which have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices. An FIR may also be lodged," said Mushtaq Ahmed, the university's registrar.

He said admit cards were issued online, to be downloaded by respective students, all of whom had been provided with unique login details.

"Students were supposed to upload photographs and other details which were processed by our data centre for preparing admit cards. Some of them seem to have engaged in irresponsible mischief," said the registrar.

"Exemplary action will be taken after an investigation. The episode gives the university a bad name. Misuse of photographs of the PM and the governor are also a grave matter," he added.

Incidentally, the episode brings to mind a similar blooper reported from Muzaffarpur a couple of years ago.

Admit card of a student showed the names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars not married to each other, against columns meant for father and mother respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Bihar's students are angry
Why Bihar's students are angry
How Bihar colleges 'manufacture' toppers
How Bihar colleges 'manufacture' toppers
Why Bihar students are putting money in their answersheets
Why Bihar students are putting money in their answersheets
Scamsters dupe SII of over Rs 1cr posing as Poonawala
Scamsters dupe SII of over Rs 1cr posing as Poonawala
Who's Aahana sending her heart to?
Who's Aahana sending her heart to?
Why Kriti Looks So GORGEOUS
Why Kriti Looks So GORGEOUS
India reports 5,076 new Covid cases, 11 die
India reports 5,076 new Covid cases, 11 die
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In Bihar, some colleges run in garages

In Bihar, some colleges run in garages

Bihar topper scam: A well-oiled network

Bihar topper scam: A well-oiled network

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances