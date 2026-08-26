Bihar, UP on high alert after flash flood wreaks havoc in Nepal

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are on high alert, implementing extensive disaster management preparations as flash floods in neighbouring Nepal threaten a significant rise in the Gandak and Narayani river's water levels, impacting several districts.

IMAGE: Damaged property and flooded roads following a flash flood in Rasuwa. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are on high alert for a potential surge in Gandak and Narayani rivers water due to flash floods in Nepal.

A three-metre flood wave is expected to enter the Gandak river, impacting several districts.

High-level meetings have been held to coordinate rescue and relief preparations.

NDRF teams are being deployed and kept on standby in critical districts in both states.

Authorities advise residents to stay alert, follow advisories, and avoid spreading misinformation.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert over the possibility of a sudden rise in the Gandak and Narayani river's water discharge following flash floods in several districts of neighbouring Nepal on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar government's Disaster Management Department, a flash flood wave of up to around three metres could enter the Gandak river, prompting heightened vigilance in districts along its course.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

Bihar Prepares For Potential Gandak River Flooding

A high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit was held on Wednesday with district magistrates and senior police officials of the bordering districts, the statement said. District authorities have been directed to complete all rescue and relief preparations and closely monitor the situation, it said.

Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

"Officials have been asked to monitor water levels of Gandak and other rivers, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges and other vulnerable locations and alert local communities in time. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be sent to Gopalganj, while another will be kept on standby in Muzaffarpur," said the statement.

Arrangements are also being made for deployment of an NDRF team in Bettiah. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has assured additional QRT support, if required, it said.

UP Steps Up Vigil

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern and directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to take all necessary measures to deal with any potential emergency.

Maharajganj shares border with Nepal and Kushinagar is adjacent to Maharajganj.

According to the statement, Adityanath described the damage caused by the flash floods in Nepal as a matter of serious concern.

He directed the local administrations in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to ensure all necessary preparedness to deal with any emergency, the statement said.

The impact of the floods in Nepal is likely to cause a rise in the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the two districts, it said.

Adityanath directed the local administration to closely monitor the river water levels and maintain heightened vigilance to deal with any situation.

He prayed to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety and well-being of all those affected, the statement said.

Disaster Management Measures And Public Advisory

District administrations in Bihar have been directed to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.

The Water Resources Department has also been asked to closely monitor the Gandak barrage, canals, embankments and other water-related infrastructure. Authorities urged people not to panic but remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid rumours.

District administrations have also been directed to conduct daily media briefings and monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The government said additional NDRF/SDRF teams, boats and other resources would be deployed as required.