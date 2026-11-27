Police in Sangrur are actively investigating the mysterious death of Ayush Kumar, a Bihar-origin student found near an engineering institute, amidst suspicions of a prior student altercation and calls for a thorough probe.

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Key Points A Bihar-origin student, Ayush Kumar, was found dead near the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) campus on Saturday.

Police are investigating the circumstances, including a possible physical altercation between students outside the campus the previous day.

Some students have been rounded up and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the "murder" and demanded an impartial probe.

Preliminary information suggests the death of Ayush Raj, a third-year B Tech student, may be linked to drug abuse and personal rivalry.

A Bihar-origin student was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a drain outside an engineering institute here on Saturday, with police saying they are probing the circumstances behind his death.

Sunam Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwinder Singh said as per preliminary information, an argument allegedly broke out between a group of students outside the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) campus the previous day, which purportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Police Investigate Student Altercation

Whether the deceased, Ayush Kumar, originally from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was attacked by some students is a matter of investigation, he said.

The DSP said police are waiting for Ayush's parents to reach, after which a case will be registered based on their complaint.

A senior police official said information was received at Longowal police station on Saturday morning that a body was found lying near a drain adjoining SLIET.

Investigation has revealed that during the clash, Ayush may have been pushed around, he said.

ABVP Demands Impartial Probe

Some students have been rounded up in connection with the incident and are being questioned, he added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a statement said it condemns "murder of SLIET student Ayush Raj and demands impartial probe and strict action against culprits".

The RSS-affiliated students' organisation expressed grief over the death of Ayush, a third-year B Tech student at SLIET. "A native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Ayush Raj was found dead near the institute's main gate on November 27. Preliminary information suggests that the murder was linked to drug abuse and personal rivalry."