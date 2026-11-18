The Bihar Police Special Task Force has successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate and international online betting racket, arresting six individuals and uncovering a massive money laundering operation involving over Rs 88 crore across multiple states.

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Key Points Bihar Police STF busted an interstate and international online betting racket, arresting six people and seizing Rs 22 lakh in cash on Wednesday.

Coordinated raids were conducted across Patna, Kolkata, Ranchi, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj, with 37 additional suspects detained.

The syndicate used 44 mule accounts to process over Rs 88 crore, with nearly 99% of funds transferred onwards for layering transactions.

The operation involved foreign-hosted betting platforms like BaliExch.com, social media luring, and routing money through fake firms to conceal its source.

The STF has warned the public, especially parents, about online betting and gaming platforms, providing contact numbers for reporting such activities.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police has busted an interstate and international online betting racket, arrested six people, and seized Rs 22 lakh in cash during coordinated raids across five states and Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in Patna, Kolkata, Ranchi, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj in coordination with local police and banks on Wednesday.

Another 37 suspects have been detained for questioning, they said.

Those arrested include alleged gang kingpin Sandeep Kumar Gupta and his wife Lovely Priya, who were arrested in Ranchi, and four others who were arrested in Patna. Those arrested from Patna have been identified as Mandeep Singh, Kaushal Kumar, Changu and Monu Kumar alias Mangu.

Massive Financial Transactions Uncovered

The STF has identified 44 mule accounts through which transactions worth Rs 88.52 crore were credited and Rs 87.62 crore debited, indicating that nearly the entire amount was transferred onwards.

"This indicates that nearly 99 per cent of the money received was transferred onwards, suggesting that the accounts were primarily used for layering transactions," officials said.

During the operation, raids were conducted at seven locations in Patna, two in Kolkata, three in Delhi, one in Ghaziabad, two in Prayagraj and one in Ranchi. Raids are continuing at several other locations in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"The STF also seized over 300 ATM and credit cards, more than 100 mobile phones, five laptops, six tablets, around 500 grams of jewellery, SIM cards, and QR sound boxes (portable audio devices)," an official statement said.

Modus Operandi And Public Warning

"The syndicate allegedly operated betting platforms, including BaliExch.com, through foreign-hosted servers, with its alleged kingpin based in Dubai. The gang reportedly used social media and WhatsApp calls and messages to lure people, including minors, into online betting. The money deposited by users was routed through fake firms and multiple mule bank accounts to conceal its source and facilitate money laundering," it said.

The operation was conducted in connection with a case registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 17 under relevant provisions of the BNS, IT Act, Telecommunications Act and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Further raids are underway to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

The STF has appealed to the public, particularly parents, to keep children away from online betting and gaming platforms. People having information about such activities can contact: Cyber Cell: 9031825981 and STF Control Room: 9031829326, said the statement.