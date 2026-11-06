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Major Drug Bust: Bihar STF Seizes Rs 10 Crore Charas, Arrests Two Traffickers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 12:31 IST 3 Minutes Read
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In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized charas worth Rs 10 crore and 61 grams of smack in East Champaran and Purnea districts, disrupting an international syndicate.

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Key Points

  • Bihar STF and DRI arrested two alleged drug traffickers in separate operations on Thursday and Friday.
  • Authorities seized charas worth Rs 10 crore and 61 grams of smack in East Champaran and Purnea districts.
  • One arrested individual, Rajesh Sahni, is suspected of being part of an international narcotics trafficking syndicate.
  • Sahni allegedly procured charas from Nepal and supplied it to traffickers across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
  • Investigations are currently underway in both cases to verify criminal antecedents and pursue legal proceedings.

The Bihar Special Task Force (STF), in two separate operations jointly conducted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and district police, arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized charas worth Rs 10 crore and 61 grams of smack in East Champaran and Purnea districts, officials said on Friday.

Major Charas Seizure In East Champaran

In the first operation, a joint team of Bihar STF and DRI's Patna and Muzaffarpur units arrested Rajesh Sahni from the Dumariya Ghat police station area of East Champaran district on Thursday. The team seized 10 kg of charas (worth Rs 10 crore), a mobile phone and Rs 2,320 in cash, the STF said in a statement issued on Friday.

 

According to the STF, Sahni was allegedly part of an international narcotics trafficking syndicate. He reportedly procured charas from Nepal and supplied it to traffickers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra through Bihar. The seized consignment was intended for delivery in Patan district of Gujarat, it said.

Smack Seized In Purnea, Investigations Continue

In the second operation, a joint team of STF and Purnea district police arrested Ishrat Khatoon from Gulab Bagh on Friday and seized 61 grams of smack and a motorcycle from her possession. She is a resident of Kabristan Tola, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station in Purnea.

Further investigations are underway in both cases, and police are verifying the criminal antecedents of the arrested accused. Legal proceedings have been initiated, the statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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