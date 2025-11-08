HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar sees historic voter turnout in first phase: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2025 12:47 IST

The final turnout in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls is 65.08 per cent, the highest in the state's history, the Election Commission said.

 

IMAGE: Polling officials from different polling stations deposit the EVMs at the AN College strong room centre after the conclusion of the voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Patna, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A total of 3.75 crore people were eligible to cast their votes at 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, on November 6 to decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, of whom 1,192 are men and 122 women.

As per the latest update provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the 'historic' turnout of 65.08 per cent is 7.79 per cent more than the consolidated polling percentage of the previous assembly polls held in 2020, when 57.29 per cent of the electors had cast their votes.

 

Of the 3.75 crore voters, 1.98 crore are men and 1.76 crore women. Women had come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the November 6 polls.

Two districts -- Muzaffarpur and Samastipur -- recorded over 70 per cent voting. While Muzaffarpur registered 71.81 per cent turnout, it was 71.74 per cent in Samastipur.

Besides, other districts that recorded a high polling percentage were Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).

Patna district recorded 59.02 per cent voting, while Lakhisarai registered 64.98 per cent, Munger 62.74 and Siwan 60.61.

The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11, while the counting will take place on November 14.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
