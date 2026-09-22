School Principal Held In Bihar Over Molestation Allegations

A government school principal in Bihar's Nawada district has been arrested following serious allegations of molesting girl students, prompting a police investigation and the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

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Key Points A government school principal in Nawada, Bihar, was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students.

Police acted on a complaint, inspecting the school and recording student statements.

Principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav was taken into custody and formally arrested after questioning.

A video showing students alleging molestation went viral, prompting further action.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the serious allegations.

A government school principal was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint that students of a government school were being subjected to molestation by a teacher, a team led by a woman police officer and constables reached the school and inspected the premises on September 18.

Investigation And Arrest Of Principal

"Statements of students were recorded. The CCTV footage was also examined. Based on the complaint, the police took school principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav into custody and brought him to a police station. Later, he was formally arrested during questioning," the district police said in a statement on Monday.

A video of students making statements about alleged molestation went viral on social media. The girls were seen crying and alleging that they were subjected to molestation by the principal. However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Legal Proceedings And SIT Formation

Under the supervision of the women police officer, students who were subjected to molestation were taken to Sadar Hospital for medical examination, the police statement said. After the examination, they were produced before court for recording of their statements.

"The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and the investigation is underway," the police said. Considering the seriousness of the case, SP (Nawada) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough probe, it added.