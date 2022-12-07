News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar politicians fume as quotas take knock inside court

Bihar politicians fume as quotas take knock inside court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 07, 2022 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The political fraternity in Bihar on Wednesday strongly disapproved of the alleged denigration of a government employee inside the Patna high court recently, with allusions to his having secured his job through "reservation".

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parties as diverse as Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United seemed unanimous in their distaste for the condescending manner in which the official, a district land acquisition officer currently under suspension, was allegedly addressed.

 

The matter came to light after a video footage of the court hearing, of November 23 last, went viral on the social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The official had appeared in connection with a compensation order he had passed at his previous place of posting.

"How did you pass such an order? For how many years have you been in service?" the judge can be heard asking with bemusement, to which the official replied that he has been in government job for 26 years.

The judge also asked why the official got suspended on his latest assignment and the deponent said he was caught by the vigilance department.

"Mare hue ko kyaa maarein?" (of what use is beating up someone who is already dead), muttered the judge, adding that the official need not appear on the next date nor does he require to file a personal affidavit.

"You just pray to God and fight your vigilance case," remarked the judge, as a parting note, before asking whether he had got selected availing of reservation system.

The official replied in the affirmative before leaving, amid peals of laughter even as the judge remarked, "I had guessed so from your name."

Some of the advocates can be heard saying to the judge, "You must have figured by now what is wrong with this man...he must have made enough money for two people holding the post."

"Not at all," said the judge, adding, "this poor chap must have spent all that he might have earned."

JD-U parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha told PTI, "The comments of the judge demean the Constitution that has granted reservations to the underdogs and is unbecoming of a person holding a high office. He should tender a public apology."

RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary said, "Of late, the higher judiciary has become quite uninhibited in displaying its bias towards the Savarnas (upper castes). Demands must be raised to make the higher judiciary more socially inclusive."

Tiwary also stressed the need for implementing recommendations of a 30-member committee headed by Karia Munda, way back in 1999-2000, to introduce the system of reservations in judges' appointments.

State BJP spokesperson and OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand said, "We disapprove of the judge's comment. There should be no snide remarks about reservations and any other system sanctioned by the Constitution."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring adequate representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and women in his cabinet, in the judiciary and other sectors," the BJP leader added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'EWS reservations destroys social fabric of equality'
'EWS reservations destroys social fabric of equality'
For how many generations will reservations stay: SC
For how many generations will reservations stay: SC
Quota for EWS defeats idea of reservations, SC told
Quota for EWS defeats idea of reservations, SC told
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
'Pak not coming to India for World Cup for Blind'
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
BJP did well in riot-hit northeast Delhi, trans-Yamuna
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona
Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour
Injured Rohit sidelined for remainder of B'desh tour
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Reservation policy must have a time-span: SC judges

Reservation policy must have a time-span: SC judges

'Reservation is not anti-anything'

'Reservation is not anti-anything'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances