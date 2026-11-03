Bihar Police Nabs Three Arms Smugglers With Huge Cartridge Cache

Bihar Police have made a significant breakthrough in Bhojpur district, arresting three arms smugglers and seizing a massive cache of 19,250 live cartridges and a country-made pistol, highlighting ongoing efforts against illegal arms trade.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Bihar Police arrested three arms smugglers in Bhojpur district on Monday.

Authorities seized 19,250 live cartridges and a country-made pistol during a vehicle check.

The arrests followed a tip-off about a large consignment of illegal ammunition.

The accused, from Muzaffarpur and Siwan districts, confessed to illegal cartridge smuggling during interrogation.

A case has been registered at Koelwar police station under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Bihar Police has arrested three arms smugglers and seized 19,250 live cartridges, along with a country-made pistol, in Bhojpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Major Arms Seizure Details

The recovery was made during vehicle checking near Kulharia Toll Plaza within Koelwar police station limits on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that a car coming from Ara town was carrying a large consignment of illegal ammunition, police personnel intercepted an SUV and searched it, according to a police statement.

The three occupants allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the police team but were intercepted, it said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 19,250 live cartridges and a country-made pistol, the statement added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Laltu Kumar (38) and Saras Kumar (27), both residents of Muzaffarpur district, and Chandan Tiwari (26), a resident of Siwan district.

Police said the trio failed to produce valid documents for the seized weapons and ammunition and confessed to their involvement in illegal cartridge smuggling during interrogation.

A case has been registered at Koelwar police station under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, police said.