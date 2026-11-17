A police sub-inspector in Bihar's East Champaran district faces suspension after a viral audio recording purportedly captured him soliciting a bribe to resolve a land dispute, raising concerns about police integrity.

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Key Points A police sub-inspector in Bihar's East Champaran district was suspended on Tuesday.

The suspension followed a viral audio recording where he purportedly sought Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute.

The SI, Shailesh Kumar, was also allegedly heard using objectionable language in the clip.

A preliminary inquiry indicated Kumar's involvement in the alleged misconduct.

The SP ordered an immediate suspension and a detailed inquiry to be completed within 24 hours.

A police sub-inspector was suspended in Bihar's East Champaran district after a viral audio recording purportedly captured him seeking Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct

Shailesh Kumar, posted at Sugauli police station, was also purportedly heard using objectionable language in the clip that went viral on social media.

A preliminary inquiry into the incident prima facie indicated the SI's involvement in the alleged misconduct, a statement issued by the district police said.

The matter relates to a complaint lodged by a woman at Sugauli police station on October 7, alleging arson and vandalism at her hut over a land dispute. Kumar had been assigned to investigate the complaint, the statement said.

"The viral audio purportedly contains a conversation about not registering an FIR in the case and accepting Rs 4,000 to settle the matter," it said.

"The alleged conduct was in violation of departmental discipline and had undermined public confidence in the police force," it added.

The SP ordered Kumar's immediate suspension, the statement said, noting that the Raxaul SDPO has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours.