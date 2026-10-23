Two Accused Arrested In Sub-Inspector's Son Murder Case

Bihar police have successfully apprehended two key accused in the murder case of a sub-inspector's son in Gaya Ji district following a brief exchange of fire, bringing significant developments to the ongoing investigation.

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Key Points Two accused, Shyam Bihari and Gaurav alias Kala, were arrested in Gaya Ji district following an exchange of fire with police.

The arrests are linked to the murder of Ranu Singh, the 30-year-old son of Sub-Inspector Sudhanshu Shekhar.

The brief encounter took place around 2 am in Bichha village under Muffasil police station.

Ranu Singh was shot dead on October 19, while his elder brother Monu Singh was seriously injured in the same incident.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the murder.

Two accused in the murder of a sub-inspector's son were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in Bihar's Gaya Ji district, an officer said.

Key Arrests In Murder Probe

The accused, identified as Shyam Bihari and Gaurav alias Kala, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and were admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya Ji SP Abhinav Kumar told reporters.

Their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

"The brief encounter took place around 2 am in Bichha village under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station. The police and STF teams had been conducting searches to arrest the accused. Two others had already been arrested in connection with the case," the SP said.

The two were wanted in connection with the murder of Ranu Singh (30), the younger son of Sub-Inspector Sudhanshu Shekhar alias Pintu Singh, posted in Motihari.

Ranu Singh was shot dead on October 19, while his elder brother Monu Singh (32) was seriously injured in the incident that occurred near Nauranga Aahar in Siddharthpuri Colony.

The motive behind the murder was being investigated by the police, the SP said.