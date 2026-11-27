A mother in Bihar has launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice and the arrest of all police personnel involved in the alleged encounter killing of her son, Bharat Tiwari, highlighting concerns over accountability in police actions.

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Key Points Bharat Tiwari's mother, Aasha Devi, launched an indefinite hunger strike on Friday in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

She demands the arrest of all law enforcers involved in her son's alleged encounter killing in mid-June.

Police claimed self-defence after Tiwari allegedly fired at officers, but family members describe him as a public activist.

Despite a judicial probe and an FIR against police personnel, only one STF constable was arrested in late July, six months after the incident.

The mother of Bharat Tiwari, who was killed in an alleged police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district in June, on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the arrest of all law enforcers involved in the incident.

Demand For Justice In Alleged Encounter

Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Shahpur police station area, was killed in mid-June. Police claimed they opened fire in "self-defence" and to "ensure public safety" after Tiwari allegedly fired at officers during a police operation. He died while being taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

While the initial police statement described Tiwari as reportedly being "mentally unsound", others, including family members, described him as a public activist who consistently raised local issues before the administration. In a purported video circulating on social media, Tiwari, prior to the encounter, was seen throwing away his weapon.

The incident prompted the registration of an FIR against the then Jagdishpur SDPO, the then Shahpur SHO, and other police personnel associated with the incident. The Bihar government ordered a judicial probe into the incident and a Bihar STF constable, Akshay Kumar, was arrested in late July.

Mother Expresses Loss Of Faith In Investigation

Tiwari's mother Aasha Devi, who staged a sit-in with other family members and villagers in Bilauti, told reporters, "We launched an indefinite hunger strike seeking the arrest of everyone involved in the encounter. We are forced to do it because we have lost faith in the government."

"Around six months have passed, but only one person has been arrested thus far, and we hear that he, too, may be released on bail," Devi added.

She said many political leaders visited after Tiwari's death and made "false promises".

"There was no need for them to make false promises. We just have a single demand that the culprits should receive the strictest possible punishment in a timely manner," she said.