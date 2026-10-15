Police Constable Shot Dead By Liquor Smugglers In Bihar

A police constable was tragically killed in Nalanda, Bihar, on Wednesday night during a confrontation with liquor smugglers, highlighting the dangerous challenges faced by law enforcement in the state's prohibition efforts.

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Key Points A police constable, Ajit Kumar, was fatally shot by liquor smugglers in Nalanda district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred during a chase by an Excise Department team attempting to intercept a liquor-laden pickup truck.

Kumar sustained gunshot wounds when smugglers opened fire and later died during treatment in Patna.

The operation followed a tip-off about a large liquor consignment being transported from Jharkhand to Nalanda.

A manhunt has been launched by excise and police personnel to apprehend those involved.

A police constable died after he was shot by liquor smugglers in Nalanda district of dry Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near a flyover in Pawapuri-Giriyak area on Wednesday night when an Excise Department team, of which police constable Ajit Kumar was also a part, was chasing a liquor-laden pickup truck, they said.

Fatal Encounter During Liquor Raid

The liquor smugglers allegedly opened fire at the chasing Excise team, and Kumar sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in Pawapuri and later referred to Patna, where he died during treatment.

Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) at its Patna headquarters received a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor was being transported to Nalanda from Jharkhand, following which a special team from Patna, along with local excise and police personnel, launched a raid."

The liquor-laden pickup had crossed Kharat Mor in Nawada district when the team began chasing it. The personnel attempted to intercept and surround the vehicle near a flyover on the highway in Pawapuri-Giriyak area, he added.

Manhunt Underway For Smugglers

During the operation, the smugglers opened fire at the chasing team and Kumar was hit, Chaudhary said, adding they managed to escape.

The injured constable was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri, but doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to his critical condition. He later died during treatment in the medical establishment at the state capital, he said, adding that a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Excise and police personnel have launched a manhunt to nab those involved in the incident, he added.

Storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Bihar.