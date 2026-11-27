The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit has made significant arrests in a major money laundering case, apprehending a notorious criminal gang leader, his wife, and associates, while seizing substantial cash and property documents linked to years of illicit activities.

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Key Points The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit on Friday arrested four individuals, including alleged criminal gang leader Surendra Kumar Suman and his wife, in a money laundering investigation.

Raids conducted across Bihar and Jharkhand resulted in the seizure of Rs 73.5 lakh in cash, 106 property deeds, 51 land purchase agreements, and details of 38 bank accounts.

Surendra Kumar Suman's gang allegedly operated for 15-16 years, involved in 25 criminal cases including murder, extortion, and land grabbing, accumulating properties valued at over Rs 15 crore.

Suman's wife, Sunita Kumari, is a 'prakhand pramukh' in Gayaji district for the past 10 years, and was also arrested.

A 51-page secret diary detailing financial transactions with officials was seized from Suman's residence, prompting further investigation.

The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police on Friday said it has arrested four people, including an alleged criminal gang leader and his wife, and seized Rs 73 lakh in cash, 106 property documents and other valuables during raids across the state and neighbouring Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering case.

Bihar Police Busts Criminal Gang

The main accused, Surendra Kumar Suman alias Bhagat Yadav, allegedly operated an organised criminal gang for the past 15-16 years, engaged in extortion, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal sand mining, land grabbing and attacks on public servants, it said.

Suman, his son Aryan Kumar, wife Sunita Kumari and associate Roshan Raj alias Roshan Kumar alias Dhananjay Kumar were arrested during the operation, according to the statement issued by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

Sunita is a 'prakhand pramukh' at Dobhi in Gayaji district for the past 10 years. A 'prakhand pramukh' is the elected head of a panchayat samiti or block panchayat, the middle tier of the Panchayati Raj system.

Extensive Criminal Network Uncovered

"The gang is allegedly involved in 25 criminal cases registered since 2001 in Gayaji, Bokaro, Ranchi and other places. The cases include murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, land grabbing and offences under the Arms Act," the statement said.

The EOU said its investigation revealed that Suman and his family members had "acquired 67 properties, including land parcels, flats and houses, through 67 registered deeds over the past 15-16 years".

"Their estimated registration value exceeds Rs 15 crore, while the government circle rates of some properties are several times higher. A land parcel with a government valuation of Rs 28 crore was allegedly registered at just Rs 1.5 crore," it said.

Massive Property Seizures And Financial Irregularities

Following a court-issued search warrant, several teams, comprising EOU officials, the special task force and police personnel from Gaya, Patna, Aurangabad and Jharkhand's Chatra district, conducted searches at 10 residential premises on Friday.

The raids led to the seizure of Rs 73.5 lakh in cash, 106 property registration deeds, documents relating to 51 land purchase agreements, details of 38 bank accounts and several jewellery purchase receipts, the EOU statement said.

Investigators also recovered eight vehicles, registered in the name of Suman and his firm, Monu Enterprises.

"A 51-page secret diary was also seized from Suman's residence in Gayaji. It contains references to financial transactions with several officials. The entries will be verified during further investigation," the EOU said.

The agency said the operation was aimed at dismantling the financial network of the criminal gang and identifying assets allegedly acquired through unlawful activities.