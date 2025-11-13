Bihar on edge: RJD warns of 'Nepal-like situation' if.....

Leaders across the political spectrum of Bihar on Thursday held hectic parleys and reviewed last-minute preparations as the state was readying for the counting of votes polled in the recently held high-stakes assembly polls that will decide whether Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term.

IMAGE: Security personnel arrive at AN College campus (counting centre) on the eve of Bihar assembly elections 2025 result, in Patna, November 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rastriya Janata Dal leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav said his party workers and the common people were ready to handle "any unconstitutional activity during counting", while a lesser-known RJD leader, Sunil Kumar Singh, threatened that a "Nepal-like situation" would be witnessed on the streets if "counting is halted, like in 2020".

The BJP, on the other hand, said the RJD leaders' remarks expressed their despair as the people, who have sealed their mandate in EVMs, have decided to give another term to the NDA. Party state president Dilip Jaiswal said the party leaders are in constant touch with workers at counting centres and hoped that, as the polling went peacefully, the counting day would also remain eventless.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "I held a virtual meeting with party candidates and district office-bearers ahead of the counting. The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, and all social and political workers who love Bihar and the Constitution are alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity."

"Bihar and Biharis are committed to save democracy and the Constitution," Yadav added.

Speaking to reporters, Sunil Kumar Singh said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets."

Senior leaders of both alliances are constantly monitoring developments and are in constant touch with their party workers deployed at counting centers across the state.

Reacting to Singh's comment, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Jaiswal, said, "Ours is a government that believes in the rule of law. RJD leaders are in despair and they are insulting the public. The voters have sealed their mandate in the EVMs. Every party is putting forth its case, but the public has made up its mind to bring the NDA government back to power. The elections remained peaceful."

He said senior BJP leaders are in touch with party workers who have been deployed at the polling centers.

Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am. A total of 46 counting centres have been enumerated by the Election Commission across 38 districts in the state.

A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

According to a statement issued by the EC on Wednesday, EVMs and VVPATs used in the elections have been sealed inside the strong rooms under a double-lock system.

"Under the presence of central observers and agents deputed by candidates, the entire process will be videographed," the statement said.

Two-tier security has been ensured at the counting centres.

"While the inner tier has been assigned to central armed paramilitary forces, state police have been deployed at the outer rung. Also, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and other security provisions have been put in place," the statement said.

A control room has been set up within every strong room campus, which will be staffed with senior district officials. All district election officers and returning officers of the assembly constituencies concerned have been directed to frequently inspect the strong rooms.

Exit polls have been nearly unanimous in predicting a clean sweep for the NDA, of which the Janata Dal-United is a part, much to the annoyance of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Tejashwi Yadav, the young RJD leader whom the opposition coalition has named its chief ministerial candidate, rubbished these predictions and claimed Mahagathbandhan would form the government with a thumping majority.

The National Democratic Alliance in Bihar comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats, in the 243-strong assembly, were contested by JD-U and BJP, both of which fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each. The INDIA bloc includes RJD, Congress, CPI-ML-Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party.

Prominent candidates of both alliances who are in the fray include deputy Chief Ministers Samart Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, JJD's Tej Pratap and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.