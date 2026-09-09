Bihar On Edge As Ganga Rises

The Ganga continues to rise in Patna, inching closer to the danger mark and putting low-lying areas on alert.

The flood situation worsened as over 40 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected, with the authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas.

According to the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre, the state has recorded 79.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 31 per cent above normal.

IMAGE: People with their belongings arrive by boat from the flooded Raghopur area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman with her children use a makeshift raft to move through floodwaters in the flood-affected Bind Toli area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children use a makeshift raft to move through floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through floodwaters. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People rest on makeshift wooden platforms and beds surrounded by deep floodwaters inside a submerged residential area in Patna following a rise in the Ganga's water level. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People with their vehicles arrive by boat from the flooded Raghopur area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tractor yard located in a low-lying area near the banks of the Ganga was flooded as the river overflowed. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People wade through floodwaters in the Punpun area following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a partially submerged temple in the Punpun area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a partially submerged house in the Punpun area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People cross a bridge over the Punpun river. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through floodwaters in the Punpun area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A person carrying a goat wades through water amid partially submerged houses in Katihar, reflecting a flood-like situation due to the rising water levels of the Ganga, Kosi, and Mahananda rivers. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Affected residents amid partially submerged houses in Katihar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A person wades through water amid partially submerged houses in Katihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Affected residents wade through water in Katihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A partially submerged structure in Katihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Ganga in the Namo Ghat area in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Boats on the swollen Ganga in the Namo Ghat area in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff