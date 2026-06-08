Minister's Vehicle Attacked In Bihar

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was attacked in Madhubani, leading to seven arrests and official suspensions, as investigations point towards political provocation.

Key Points Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was pelted with stones in Madhubani district.

The incident occurred during his visit to an accident victim's family, with the minister remaining unhurt.

Police arrested seven individuals, including three women, after examining CCTV footage.

Preliminary investigations suggest political motivation, with one arrested person reportedly having political ambitions and provoking people.

An FIR has been registered against 17 named and several unnamed individuals, and two police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was pelted with stones in Madhubani district during his visit to an accident victim's house, police said on Monday. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged, but the minister was unhurt as he was at the gate of the victim's house.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the minister visited Thahar village in Khajauli police station area as the local MLA to offer condolences to the family of a person killed in a road accident on Friday night, Bhagalpur SP Yogendra Kumar said.

Details Of The Attack

"During the visit, some anti-social elements provoked a group of women present at the spot and positioned them in front of the minister's vehicle. The group allegedly began raising some demands and damaged the vehicle's rear windshield by throwing stones and bricks. Police personnel deployed at the scene ensured the minister's safety and escorted his vehicle away from the area," he added.

Senior police officers, including the DIG (Mithila Range) and Madhubani SP, went to the spot and met the minister, officials said.

Investigation And Arrests

Police arrested seven people, including three women, in connection with the incident. Police arrested seven persons, identified as Bina Devi, Sheetala Devi, Ranju Devi, Badri Mandal, Vivek Kumar Yadav, Rajdev Yadav and Sunil Kumar Singh, on Monday after examining CCTV footage, a police statement said, adding all are residents of Thahar village.

"We first arrested Sunil Kumar Singh, and based on the trail provided by him, we arrested six other individuals, including three women. Singh is reported to be associated with some political party and harbours ambitions of contesting local polls. Preliminary investigation suggests he provoked people," the SP said.

An FIR has been registered against 17 named and several unnamed individuals, he added. Kumar informed that the SHO concerned and the chowkidar have been suspended for dereliction of duty.