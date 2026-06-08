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Bihar Minister's Vehicle Pelted With Stones During Condolence Visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 14:34 IST

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Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was pelted with stones in Madhubani during a condolence visit, prompting a police investigation into the attack.

Key Points

  • Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was attacked with stones in Madhubani district.
  • The incident occurred during his condolence visit to an accident victim's family in Tahar village.
  • The minister was unhurt, but his vehicle's windshield sustained damage.
  • Police have identified suspects, registered a case, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to apprehend those responsible.

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad's vehicle was pelted with stones in Madhubani district during his visit to an accident victim's house, police said on Monday. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged but the minister was unhurt as he was at the gate of the victim's house.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the minister visited Tahar village in Khajauli police station area as the local MLA to offer condolences to the family of a person killed in a road accident on Friday night, a police statement said.

 

Police Action And Investigation

"During the visit, some anti-social elements provoked a group of women present at the spot and positioned them in front of the minister's vehicle. The group allegedly began raising demands and damaged the vehicle's windshield by throwing stones. "Police personnel deployed at the scene ensured the minister's safety and escorted his vehicle away from the area," the statement said.

Senior police officers, including the DIG (Mithila Range) and Madhubani superintendent of police rushed to the spot. The officers reviewed the situation and also met the minister. All those allegedly involved have been identified and a case has been registered at the police station concerned, it said. A special investigation team has been constituted to apprehend the accused. Raids are underway to arrest the accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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