HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar: Mentally challenged man lynched after beating 2 people to death

Bihar: Mentally challenged man lynched after beating 2 people to death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 19:29 IST

x

A 36-year-old man, suspected to be mentally challenged, was lynched by a mob after he allegedly beat two people to death in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Makandpur village in Nathnagar police station area on Friday night.

 

A statement issued by the district police said, "According to locals, Chotu Kumar, suspected to be mentally challenged, started beating Rajeev Rai (68), Jai Prakash Ram (65) and three others with a wooden log in the village. While Rajeev Rai died on the spot, Jai Prakash Ram succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other three are undergoing treatment at the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be stable."

By the time police reached the spot, locals were beating Chotu Kumar. He was taken to a government hospital where he died during treatment, the statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Senior police officers met family members of the deceased on Saturday. Villagers informed the police that Chotu Kumar was mentally challenged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man lynched in Haryana over suspicion of eating beef
Man lynched in Haryana over suspicion of eating beef
Not feasibl to...: SC disposes of PIL on mob lynching
Man lynched on train over sexual abuse of minor girl
Man lynched on train over sexual abuse of minor girl
Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob
Tension in UP town after man lynched by mob
Lynching and Some Harsh Truths
Lynching and Some Harsh Truths

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 2

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

webstory image 3

When Usha Vance Bowled Us Over

VIDEOS

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

Naseeruddin Shah snapped at Mumbai airport0:29

Naseeruddin Shah snapped at Mumbai airport

Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee2:29

Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD